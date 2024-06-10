Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s next 7-star Tera Raid event is baiting ‘reckless’ players

Emboar is the star of the next Unrivaled Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but don’t be fooled by how simple it looks at first glance—play too loosely and you’ll be punished heavily.

Recommended Videos

Seven-star Emboar Tera Raids will appear in the Paldea region from June 14 to 16 and June 21 to 23 with the Electric Tera Type. This comes after the recent Swampert and Primarina Tera Raid events, switching over from the Water Starters to the Gen V Fire Starter Pokémon.

This is one tough pig. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With the Electric Tera Type, this Unrivaled Emboar has only one defensive weakness—Ground. Ground Pokémon are completely immune to Electric moves, and Emboar’s natural Fire/Fighting typing isn’t super-effective against it either. This might make it seem like any Ground-type Pokémon would crush this pig, but be careful. Seven-star raids can get quite difficult, and there’s a good chance Emboar has something up its sleeve for its Ground-type enemies.

Looking at Emboar’s Gen IX move pool, it can learn four attacks that are super-effective against Ground: Trailblaze, Grass Knot, Solar Beam, and Scald. If I had to guess, I could see it using Solar Beam after setting up the sun with Sunny Day or running Scald to try and burn your Pokémon. I feel like Scald burns would be more annoying, especially if you’re using a physical attacker. It could even try to burn you with Will-O-Wisp or other Fire-type moves.

On top of this, you’ll also have to worry about Emboar’s Reckless ability, which powers up its recoil attacks. This means moves like Flare Blitz and Wild Charge will do even more damage in conjunction with their already high Attack stat. You won’t have to worry about Wild Charge if your counter has the Ground typing, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll be safe from a nasty Flare Blitz.

When considering all of these possibilities, a Water/Ground-type Pokémon looks to be a solid counter if Emboar doesn’t have any Grass attacks. Gastrodon, for example, has a lot of things going for it for this specific raid. It can hit Emboar for super-effective damage with Earth Power, it resists Fire attacks, burns won’t weaken its special moves, and its Storm Drain ability keeps it immune to a potential Scald. It’s a whole different story if this Emboar starts spamming Grass attacks since that’s Gastrodon’s biggest weakness, but otherwise, it sounds like a good counter to consider.

Once the event begins and we have all the details on the raid, it’ll be easier to determine the best Pokémon to beat it.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy