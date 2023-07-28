Where to find Unrivaled Rillaboom Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Here's everything you need to know about the monkey.

The Unrivaled Rillaboom Tera Raid event is finally happening in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and it’s once again time to gear up with our strongest Pokémon and head to the seven-star black crystal Tera Raid dens to challenge another tough boss.

For this limited-time event, Rillaboom will have the Normal Tera Type, meaning it only has one defensive weakness—Fighting. So train up some strong Fighting-type Pokémon and make your way to the Tera Raids.

If you’re not sure where to start, here’s everything thing you need to know about Rillaboom and this Unrivaled Tera Raid event.

How to find Unrivaled Rillaboom Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

During the event period, Unrivaled Rillaboom Tera Raids will be popping up around the Paldea region in Scarlet and Violet. Since the Tera Raids are seven-star ranked, you’ll need to make sure you’ve unlocked them. From there, follow these steps.

Go to the Poké Portal, connect to the internet, and make sure your game is updated with the latest news.

Open your map and search for the black Tera Raid icon with the Normal-type symbol. Set that as your destination.

Fly to the Pokémon Center or landmark closest to your destination.

Follow the orange flag on your mini-map until you reach the black crystal den.

Interact with the black crystal to make sure it’s a seven-star raid with Rillaboom’s silhouette. If so, you’ve found the right raid.

You may also join Rillaboom raids hosted by other players by entering a special code provided by the host or finding a publicly posted raid in the Poké Portal. A Nintendo Switch Online membership is required to connect with other players online.

How to catch Grookey, Thwackey, and Rillaboom in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Right now, the only way to catch Rillaboom in Scarlet and Violet is by challenging and clearing its seven-star Tera Raid. As previously mentioned, the Unrivaled Rillaboom Tera Raid event will only be around for a short time, and this could be the only opportunity to catch it yourself unless another method is added later via DLC.

Grookey and Thwackey are not catchable at all in Scarlet and Violet, but you can still obtain them by transferring them from Pokémon HOME or by breeding the Unrivaled Rillaboom.

Can you catch more than one Rillaboom in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Unrivaled Tera Raid event?

Just like all of the previous seven-star Tera Raids, every player is limited to catching only one Unrivaled Rillaboom. You can still obtain multiple Rillaboom by breeding the one you caught in the Unrivaled Tera Raid, but the babies will not carry the exclusive Mightiest Mark.

What is the best Nature for Grookey, Thwackey, and Rillaboom in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

When it comes to stats, Rillaboom’s evolutionary line has pretty good bulk and speed, but their greatest asset is their physical attack. Therefore, an Attack-boosting Nature like Adamant would be perfect for the three powerful monkeys.

With an Adamant Nature, Rillaboom can maximize the damage it dishes out with Wood Hammer, Earthquake, and its signature attack, Drum Beating. Next to an ally Chien-Pao, whose Sword of Ruin ability lowers the Defense of other Pokémon on the field, Rillaboom will be dealing massive damage all around.

You could also go with an Impish Nature, which boosts Defense and lowers Special Attack. This would make Rillaboom even bulkier, allowing it to survive more hits from physical attacks. It would also buy you more time to get Rillaboom set up with a few Bulk Ups or Swords Dances. Once the monkey is set up, it can start launching powerful attacks. This works especially well with Rillaboom’s Hidden Ability, Grassy Surge, which sets up Grassy Terrain to heal back a little bit of HP each turn.

The Unrivaled Rillaboom comes with a Jolly Nature when you catch it, which means it has boosted Speed and lowered Special Attack. This Nature isn’t terrible, but a Speed-boosting Nature isn’t necessarily going to help it outspeed a lot of common threats like Chien-Pao, Tornadus, or Flutter Mane. Consider switching its Nature with an Adamant Mint or Impish Mint.

