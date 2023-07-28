What time does the Unrivaled Rillaboom Tera Raid event start and end in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The long-awaited Rillaboom Tera Raid event has finally made its way to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet—but not for long.

As always, these tough seven-star Tera Raids will only be around for a limited time, meaning you’ll need to come prepared with a strong and reliable Pokémon to counter Rillaboom or you might miss your chance to catch it.

This time, the Unrivaled Rillaboom will have the Normal Tera Type, which may sound underwhelming, but it leaves it with only a single weakness—Fighting. Bring along your strongest Fighting-type Pokémon and take on the Rillaboom Tera Raids while they’re still around.

Here are the dates and times when the Unrivaled Rillaboom Tera Raid event will be live in Scarlet and Violet.

When is the Unrivaled Rillaboom Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Like previous seven-star Tera Raid events, Unrivaled Rillaboom is set to make two separate appearances in Scarlet and Violet:

Unrivaled Rillaboom will make its first appearance from July 27 at 7:00pm CT to July 30 at 6:59pm CT .

. It will reappear from August 3 at 7:00pm CT to August 6 at 6:59pm CT.

This Rillaboom will have the exclusive Mightiest Mark just like the other Starter Pokémon had for their respective Tera Raid events.

Related: Best 10 Pokémon and builds to use in Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids

If you’ve been catching all of the Unrivaled Pokémon or just want to add Rillaboom to your Scarlet and Violet collection, make sure you don’t miss out on your chance to catch it.

About the author