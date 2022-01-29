Where to find Metal Coat in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Players will have to come across some Metal Coats if they want to evolve certain Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus and complete the Pokédex.

Both Scyther and Onyx need the Metal Coat to evolve into their next forms. Scyther turns into Scizor with a Metal Coat, and Onyx turns into Steelix.

There are two ways of obtaining the Metal Coat. The most surefire way to get one is to grind for Merit Points. Get Merit Points by heading out into the world and returning lost satchels. Each one will reward players with a random amount of points. After you collect 1000 MP, you can buy a Metal Coat from the Trading Post located in Jubilife Village.

The second way to find a Metal Coast is to wait for a Space-time Distortion to form. Inside them, players can find a plethora of items lying on the ground to collect, and a Metal Coat may be among them. Distortions can be dangerous, especially if you are not prepared, and running around in one could end in you blacked out.

Metal Coats are not a guaranteed item in Space-time Distortions, and the most efficient way to get them is most likely to grind for the MP. If you find a Space-time Distortion around, though, it’s worth checking it for a Metal Coat in case you find one.