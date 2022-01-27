How to get Merit Points in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

You'll need to help out some players in need to grab them.

Not everything in the land of Hisui can be bought with the usual currency. Some items, including rare stones and consumables needed for Pokémon evolution, can only be bought with Merit Points.

Merit Points are a new type of currency in Pokémon Legends: Arceus that’s only given for completing a specific kind of task. If you want to grab plenty of evolution consumables to max out your Pokédex or make your team as strong as possible, you’ll need to get Merit Points.

How to get Merit Points

Merit Points are only rewarded for finding lost satchels across the wilds of Hisui. These satchels belong to other real-life players who were defeated in the area. Interacting with a satchel completes a quest, which grants a variable amount of Merit Points depending on the number of items you rescue. Generally, you’ll gain between 50 and 100 Merit Points per satchel returned. You’ll also receive an item as a reward, which can be something special, like a consumable evolution item.

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

Merit Points can be redeemed at the Trading Post for a variety of items, many of which are one-time-use consumables needed for evolution. Because Arceus no longer includes the held item mechanic, items that previously needed to be held while a Pokémon was traded, like the Magmarizer, can now simply be used on a compatible Pokémon to initiate that evolution.

The more Merit Points you receive by rescuing satchels, the more items you can purchase.