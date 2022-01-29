Where to find an Ice Stone in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Most of the Evolution Stones that appear in Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be used at least twice as you work to complete your Pokédex. This includes the Ice Stone, which has exactly two species that it can be used on during your journey across the Hisui region.

Alolan Vulpix appears in Legends: Arceus as part of a unique request later in the game, which means you will need an Ice Stone to evolve it into Alolan Ninetails. Additionally, Eevee can evolve into Glaceon through the use of an Ice Stone if you don’t want to use the overworld alternative.

The Ice Stone can be obtained at several points throughout the game, starting with the ability to purchase one at Ginter’s Specials in Jubilife Village for 5,000 PokéDollars.

While in Jubilife Village, you can also stop by the Trading Post and view the Item Exchange. You can trade in the Merit Points you have saved up from returning lost satchels to grab an Ice Stone for 1,000 Merit Points.

If you embark on the Gone Astray…in the Icelands request to rescue Zeke from the Avalanche Slopes, you get an Ice Stone as a reward for completing the job. You can also dig through snow piles spread throughout the Alabaster Icelands for a chance to find one.