Tadbulb is a peculiar-looking Pokémon introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet that has piqued a lot of interest.

It’s an electric tadpole that is adorable to look at, and once it evolves into Bellibolt, an electric frog that discharges electricity from its belly-button, it becomes a formidable force on the battlefield and a powerful companion to aid trainers in their journey across the Paldea region.

It’s in hot demand right now for that very reason. But it begs the question—where do you find and catch one?

How to catch Tadbulb in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Rest assured, Tadbulb is relatively easy to find and catch. According to the Pokédex, it can be found in wetlands and on riverbanks all throughout Paldea region, and they’re quite abundant. However your best bet is in the marshlands on the east.

Once you’ve found one, it can be caught via the traditional method of weakening it in battle and capturing it with Poké Balls. It shouldn’t put up too much of a fight!

Screengrab via The Pokemon Company

After catching Tadbulb, you’ll be one step closer to adding Bellibolt to your Pokédex. And based on what we’ve seen, it’s worth doing considering how awesome the electric frog is (and looks).

It’s all the rage at the moment, along with Cetoddle, the Ice-type Pokémon who evolves into Cetitan. However, Tadbulb and Bellibolt are more suited to trainers who have a soft spot for Electric-type Pokémon.