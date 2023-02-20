When will Mega Rayquaza be in Pokémon Go?

There are new Mega Pokémon being added all of the time to Pokémon Go with some of the new events that come around. And although players have plenty of Mega form Pokémon to choose from, they’re waiting for one particularly powerful monster to get its ultimate form in the game.

Rayquaza is one of the most popular Legendaries to catch in Pokémon Go, not only because its Shiny form is really awesome and one of the best Shinies in the entire Pokémon franchise, but because it can be incredibly powerful in certain situations as well.

Although it’s not great for PvP, Rayquaza is good for raids, and players are hoping that soon they’ll be able to use Mega Rayquaza for their raiding adventures. But so far, the Legendary Dragon-type Pokémon has remained in its natural state.

Is Mega Rayquaza in Pokémon Go?

At time of writing, Mega Rayquaza still has not been added to Pokémon Go. There is an event that features Rayquaza that coincides with a Hoenn event and will allow players to encounter it in five-star Raids, but Mega Rayquaza won’t be making an appearance.

The Legendary Pokémon is getting a new attack called Breaking Swipe, which is a new Charged Attack, but there are no additional announcements on whether it will be getting a Mega form. In the past, Mega Pokémon have usually come with some kind of event, so players were hoping once the Primal Rumblings event was announced that they would also be getting the Mega version of Rayquaza. But it will only be featured as a Raid Pokémon that players can catch Shiny if they’re lucky.

As for those who would like the Pokémon in its Mega form, it’s likely they’ll be waiting a while since there has been no indication that Rayquaza is going to be transforming into it anytime soon.