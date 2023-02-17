Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn is here for players around the world, and it is going to be running its in-person content first in Las Vegas as a ticketed event on Feb. 18 and 19. But Niantic is running some additional content for global players who can’t attend the physical event.

While the players in Las Vegas will be the first to encounter Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre as they make their Pokémon Go debuts, players around the world will get to prepare for their arrival with some of Hoenn’s other standouts.

Primal Rumblings is a leadup event to Go Tour: Hoenn — Global on Feb. 25 and 26, which will feature a number of rare Pokémon first featured in Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire such as Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, their evolutions, and more. The event will run from Feb. 22 to 24, though various pieces of it have already begun ahead of Go Tour: Hoenn — Las Vegas.

The main focus is on Mega Latios, Mega Latias, and Rayquaza all returning to their respective raid levels. Rayquaza is bringing with it a new Breaking Swipe Charged Attack.

Outside of the raids, Field Research and Timed Research during the event will allow players to build up some Poké Balls and other useful items ahead of Go Tour: Hoenn – Global, alongside a Collection Challenge. So if you plan to run through the research, here are all of the tasks and rewards you can gather up during Primal Rumblings.

All Primal Rumblings Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Primal Rumblings page one

Catch five Water, Electric, or Bug-type Pokémon 20 Pinap Berries

Catch five Fire, Grass, or Ground-type Pokémon 20 Razz Berries

Catch 10 Pokémon originally discovered in the Hoenn region Three Golden Razz Berries



Total Reward: 2,023 XP and 2,023 Stardust

Primal Rumblings page two

Complete five Field Research tasks 10 Poké Balls

Power up Pokémon 10 times Five Great Balls

Make five Great Curveball Throws One Star Piece



Total Reward: 2,023 XP, 2,023 Stardust, and a Ruby and Sapphire Ticket

The Ruby and Sapphire Ticket will allow players to pick a version and then access special bonuses tied to Go Tour: Hoenn depending on their choice.