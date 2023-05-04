When does Pokémon TCG Live release?

Pokémon TCG Live is the next generation of the Pokémon Trading Card Game Online that originally launched in May 2012. And, after an extended period in beta, The Pokémon Company is finally releasing TCG Live in full.

As originally advertised, TCG Live will be the successor to PTCGO’s expansive online format for the card game.

This means the game will be free-to-play for anyone on PC and mobile devices. It will feature more frequent updates, enhanced visuals, multiple ways to unlock content, and a transfer feature for players who have a PTCGO library. However, TCG Live will focus on newer content—which does mean some of the older products won’t transfer over from PTCGO.

Once TCG Live does release, PTCGO will also be shut down so the developers can focus on updating and supporting the new platform.

When will Pokémon TCG Live launch?

A little over a year after the beta version of Pokémon TCG Live started rolling out its beta to select countries around the world, it will now officially launch globally on June 8.

This will put the game live on PC and mobile devices on June 8 at 12pm CT. It also coincides with the western release of the Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved set, which is the second full Scarlet and Violet set to release outside of Japan. From that point on, TCG Live will feature major updates surrounding upcoming product releases.

When does Pokémon Trading Card Game Online shut down

While Pokémon TCG Live does launch on June 8, that will also mark the sunsetting of the Pokémon Trading Card Game Online. This means all servers will shut down and the previous game will no longer be accessible.

Anyone who wants to migrate their existing PTCGO accounts to TCG Live has until the global TCG Live beta shuts down to do so, otherwise, their content will not be transferable to the new platform.