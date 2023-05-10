What’s the highest CP attainable in Pokémon Go?

Pokémon Go is an AR (Augmented Reality) Pokémon game that runs on Android and iPhone devices. Similar to the mainline Pokémon games, in Pokémon Go, you have to capture and train your own Pokémon. But one difference in Pokémon Go is that of CP or Capture Power. Every Pokémon in Pokémon Go is defined by their CP, so the question must be asked: How high can a Pokémon’s CP really go?

Before we can get to that, there are a few things to understand about CP. Capture Power is an aggregate reading of a Pokémon’s raw power based on a variety of factors such as their size, species, and your Trainer level. Realistically speaking, a Pokémon with a higher CP is going to be stronger than a Pokémon with a lower CP, so it’s ideal to make sure you have the best on hand.

The highest CP attainable in Pokémon Go

Image via The Pokémon Company

Currently, the title of highest CP goes to a few Mega-evolved Pokémon, which is not the best way to recognize that Pokémon’s power. This is because Mega-evolution is a temporary buff that will go away after battle. When it comes to consistency, the non-Mega-evolved Pokémon with the highest CP attainable is Slaking, with a whopping 5,010 CP.

This might come as a surprise to some players since Legendary Pokémon have always been the ones with the highest stat total in mainline Pokémon games. While that still holds true for Mega-evolved Pokémon, when it comes to base Pokémon, Slaking is the king of CP. But if you really want to push your CP limits, you should start looking towards Mega-evolved Pokémon.

There are four Mega-evolved Pokémon that have a higher CP than Slaking.

In the fourth spot, we have Mega Charizard Y with a CP of 5,037. This power barely beats Slaking who is a base Pokémon.

The third spot goes to Mega Gyarados with a CP of 5,332. This one is a lot more respectable, having over 300 more CP than Slaking does.

Second place is held by a Legendary Pokémon, Mega Latias with a CP of 5,428. As expected of a Mega-evolution of a Legendary Pokémon, having 400 CP over Slaking is no joke.

And finally, the Pokémon with the highest CP in Pokémon Go is Mega Latios with a CP of 5,661. This beast is capable of holding its own against almost any Pokémon in battle, although it has to Mega-evolve first.

And there you have it, the highest possible CP attainable in Pokémon Go is 5,661. Having Mega Latios in your party almost always guarantees a win through its sheer power. If you’re a new player starting out, knowing how to use Friend Codes would be a blessing in disguise.