What time does the Great Tusk/Iron Treads Tera Raid Battle event start in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The past and the future are converging yet again in an upcoming Tera Raid Battle event for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Players will soon get an opportunity to encounter yet another pair of Paradox Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Tera Raid Battles—consisting of Great Tusk and Iron Treads, who resemble a prehistoric and futuristic version of Donphan respectively. This follows the recent Tera Raid Battle event rerun featuring Walking Wake and Iron Leaves, who, unlike the other Paradox Pokémon present within these titles, cannot be found during normal gameplay.

The first time players stumbled upon either Great Tusk or Iron Treads was while completing the “Path of Legends” story alongside Arven, where they would discover one of these Pokémon in their Titan size within the Asado Desert depending on the version of the game they were playing. Then, once they gained access to Area Zero, players could encounter Great Tusk or Iron Treads en masse—though once more were restricted between the former in Scarlet and the latter in Violet.

Thanks to this new Tera Raid Battle event, players will be able to catch either of these Pokémon regardless of what version of the game they are playing—that is if they have an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription. Normally, the event dens that spawn in players’ games will only have the Paradox Pokémon they normally find within that version of the game. But when connecting with others online, it is possible to catch the other version’s Paradox Pokémon, all without catching restrictions.

What is the Great Tusk/Iron Treads Tera Raid Battle event start time?

Players will start to find these elusive creatures in special glowing event dens on May 19 at 7pm CT, occurring alongside the rerun of the Unrivaled Chesnaught Tera Raid Battle event. Unless players connect with one another through online Tera Raid Battles, players will only encounter dens for Great Tusk in Pokémon Scarlet and dens for Iron Treads in Pokémon Violet.

Like with previous non-seven-star Raid events, the Tera Types for these two Pokémon are not set to any one in particular, and they can be caught as many times as players would like during the event duration. It is currently unclear what the rewards will be for successfully defeating these foes.

These dens will disappear alongside the end of the event on May 21 at 7pm CT. As it is unclear if this event will return in the future, players seeking the Paradox Pokémon they cannot obtain in their version of the game will need to rely on trading with their friends.

