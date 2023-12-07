What time does the Dialga and Palkia Tera Raid event start and end in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

As part of the Dec. 7 trailer for The Indigo Disk, a Dialga and Palkia Tera Raid event was also announced for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

For this Legendary Tera Raid event, Dialga raids will be appearing in Scarlet, while Violet players will be able to find Palkia raids in their game. All of these raids will be five stars, with both Gen IV Legendaries taking advantage of the Dragon Tera Type. Since these are not seven-star raids like the Unrivaled Mewtwo raids during The Teal Mask launch back in September, Dialga and Palkia shouldn’t be nearly as difficult to beat and capture.

Here’s when you can take on the Dialga and Palkia Tera Raids and catch the two Sinnoh Legendaries.

When is the Dialga and Palkia Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Some of the best Gen IV ‘mons are making their way to Scarlet and Violet. Image via The Pokémon Company

From Dec. 7 at 6pm CT until Dec. 21 at 5:59pm CT, Dialga Tera Raids will appear in Scarlet and Palkia Tera Raids will appear in Violet. This gives players two weeks to obtain the Legendaries and farm any rewards that come with it. By no coincidence, The Indigo Disk will be released right smack in the middle of this event on Dec. 14, so you can partake in these Legendary Tera Raids while also exploring the new areas offered in the DLC like the Terarium.

And even if you only own one version, there’s still a way to catch both Dialga and Palkia during the event period by joining raids hosted by other players online. So if you have Scarlet, look for Violet-exclusive Palkia raids to join. Likewise, Violet players can join Scarlet-exclusive Dialga raids. In this way, you won’t have to miss out on one of the two Sinnoh Legendaries.

Just make sure you come prepared with good counters that can hit the dragons for super-effective damage. Azumarill seems like a perfect choice since it can hit both Dialga and Palkia hard with Play Rough after setting up with Belly Drum. Alternatively, Ice and Dragon moves will also be super-effective against the Dragon Tera Type.

In addition to Dialga and Palkia, the Mythical Pokémon Darkrai will be up for grabs during the same two-week period via Mystery Gift. This is a fun way to add to the celebration of all the rare Legendaries being thrown into Scarlet and Violet with the release of the DLC.