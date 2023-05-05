What systems is Pokémon TCG Live on?

Pokémon TCG Live is a modernized take on the digital TCG experience Pokémon fans originally got in May 2012. With a fresh look, more features, and frequent updates, players can expect to enjoy this game on all of its available platforms for years to come.

The free-to-play title went through a number of delays and an extended global beta test to make sure everything was ready for its official launch.

Because this is building off of the Pokémon Trading Card Game Online app, players will see plenty of returning content to pair with the overhauled additions. This includes the removal of the trading system, adding more ways to collect cards, and other key reworks. It also means the game will be coming to all of the same platforms that hosted its predecessor.

Where can you play Pokémon TCG Live? Platforms, systems, and more

Just like with the Pokémon Trading Card Game Online, TCG Live is looking to hit the biggest markets for digital card games.

At launch, TCG Live is going to hit PC, Mac, iOS, and Android devices with full functionality. That means players around the world can pick it up wherever they want to play and not worry about missing out on content. Just like its predecessor, there is currently no news on if TCG Live will ever make its way onto Nintendo Switch.

PTCGO will shut down on June 5 at 11am CT, which will also end all players’ ability to link accounts and transfer content over to TCG Live ahead of its June 8 launch.