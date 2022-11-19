Pokémon Scarlet and Violet ushered in a new generation of Pokémon with the games’ release this week, and fans from around the world are already trying to catch ‘em all.

A total of 107 new species have been added to the franchise’s overarching Pokédex, and many of them have become fast favorites. One of these new species is Nymble, the Grasshopper Pokémon, which can be found early in your journey across the Paldea region.

Nymble is a small slate-colored critter with star-like yellow markings on its eyes. What appears to be wings on the Bug type’s back are actually legs, according to its Pokédex entry in Scarlet.

“It has its third set of legs folded up,” the entry says. “When it’s in a tough spot, this Pokémon jumps over 30 feet using the strength of its legs.”

This entry foreshadows Nymble’s evolution into Lokix, which adds the Dark typing to the Bug-type’s evolution line. Lokix uses its previously folded legs to enter “Showdown Mode,” an offensive stance used to fight any enemy it may cross paths with. The evolution adds a sleek spin on Nymble’s design, giving it a masked appearance with an elegant pattern on its front. If you’re a fan of either Bug or Dark types, you’ll definitely want to consider adding Lokix to your team.

Unlike other types of Pokémon in the game, Nymble doesn’t have any other requirements needed to evolve into Lokix outside of levelling up. All it takes is a little bit of training, and you’ll have a Lokix on your team in no time.

How to evolve Nymble into Lokix in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Nymble evolves into Lokix starting at level 24. Make sure you are either leveling up via battle or by Rare Candy; leveling through auto-battling won’t trigger the evolutionary process.