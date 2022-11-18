Paldea is a region full of new Pokémon for players to explore and now Scarlet and Violet are finally here it’s time to get out in the wild and start catching.

If you’re looking to add all of the new Pokémon species to your collection then you’ll need to get your hands on Nymble. This new Bug-type Pokémon can be seen fairly early in the game and is something you’ll definitely come across during your time.

To speed up this process, here is all you need to know about where you can catch Nymble out in the wild in Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Nymble in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Image via The Pokémon Company

Fortunately, Nymble is one of the common Pokémon species you’ll find on the Western portion of the map.

As you can see from the image above, if you simply head west of The Great Crater of Pealdea you’ll enter an area with an abundance of Nymble in the wild to be caught and battled. Otherwise, east of the lake you can also find a small area where they will appear.

With these locations you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding Nymble in the wild, however, there is a way you can face the species even earlier and that is via Tera Raid Battles. You may stumble upon Nymble as a foe in these in other areas of the map and once you’ve taken out its health you’ll have a chance to capture one for yourself.

If you’ve tried these locations and are still having trouble finding the Pokémon then a good tip is to keep your eyes peeled on the mini-map.

Pokémon that you have yet to catch in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will appear as icons on the mini-map so simply visit new locations until you’re able to see an icon.