With the worldwide release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Pokémon fans across the globe are scouring the Paldea region to find new species to add to their teams and call their favorites. One of the species that was revealed ahead of the games’ release, Fidough, caught many fans’ eyes weeks before they ever even embarked on their new adventure.

The Pokémon Company unveiled Fidough during August’s Pokémon Presents, over a month before Scarlet and Violet’s release. Fidough is a yellow, doughy dog-like Pokémon that players will be able to find early in the journeys around Paldea. Aptly names the Puppy Pokémon, this Fairy type is quite adorable, and many fans seemed to agree; shortly after Fidough made its first public appearance, a number of creative fans began sharing their illustrations and artistic spins on the Paldean species online.

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

If you’re looking to add Fidough to your team as soon as possible, you’re in luck. The species appears relatively early in the game, and players will be able to catch the Puppy Pokémon before their first gym battle.

“This Pokémon is smooth and moist to the touch,” Fidough’s Pokédex entry reads. “Yeast in Fidough’s breath induces fermentation in the Pokémon’s vicinity.”

Fidough isn’t alone in its evolutionary line, though. The Fairy type evolves into a bigger and more baked version of itself with a bit of levelling. It evolves into Dachsbun, a species resembling a Dachsund. Where Fidough is doughy, Dachsbun’s coat takes on a golden, more-baked appearance. Like Fidough, its ears resemble cinnamon bun-like treats, and it sports a similar pastry-themed collar around its neck.

How to evolve Fidough into Dachsbun in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Luckily for Fidough fans, there are no special requirements for evolving this pastry puppy. All you need to do is have Fidough on your team and train it up to level 26.