One of the new Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet that was showcased early in some of the promotional videos of the game is Fidough, the cute little bread dog that players immediately latched onto.

Luckily, this little one isn’t too hard to find and it can be found pretty early on in the game. Shiny hunters are already looking into the cute puppy Pokémon as their first hunt for the game, and others just want an adorable Pokémon on their team to play through the game with. Either way, Fidough isn’t too difficult to locate.

Fidough’s habitat is in the southern part of the map in several places pictured in the map below. The areas marked in yellow are where players can generally expect to find the pup, which are mostly settled in the lower part of the map. It may be a rare spawn, but it is unclear exactly what the chance of finding it is. Searching thoroughly in the highlighted areas is your best bet to find a Fidough.

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

The description for Fidough’s habitat says that it “lives near towns and cities,” which might be helpful for players to find it. This Fairy-type Pokémon will be a great addition to any cuddly and cute team lineup, so players who tend to consider adorable Pokémon over strong ones will want to get this little one on their team as soon as they can.

Those looking for more information on what Fidough is really like can look to the Pokémon website, which lists a bunch of information about the puppy Pokémon, such as its moist, smooth skin, its yeast-laden breath, and how it puffs up its body to make it appear bigger to enemies.