The best moveset for Shadow Serperior in Pokémon Go

Shadow Pokémon are an interesting choice for you to use in Pokémon Go as they come with some changes compared to their standard forms. If you plan to use Shadow Serperior, you’ll want to make sure you know what moveset you should teach it.

There are a handful of attacks you Serperior can use, and some will be better than others. It all comes down to how you plan to use it in battle and the other Pokémon you have on your team. There are distinct differences when you compare Shadow Serperior to its standard form, which is important to remember if you add it to your team. Here’s what you need to know about the best moveset to teach Shadow Serperior in Pokémon Go, and if it’s a good choice you should use on your team.

Shadow Serperior best moveset in Pokémon Go

You’ll need to catch Snivy by defeating Team Rocket members and evolving it into a Shadow Serperior. Image via the Pokémon Company. Remix by Dot Esports.

For those who want to get a Shadow Serperior, you have first to catch a Shadow Snivy. Expect to see it captured by Team Rocket, and you’ll have to track them down for a chance to rescue it. After you’ve evolved it into a Shadow Serperior, the next step is giving it a proper moveset to make it a standout choice against other players. The best moveset you can teach Shadow Serperior in Pokémon Go is the fast move Vine Whip and the charged moves Frenzy Plant and Aerial Ace. Of those choices, Frenzy Plant is a Community Day move and does require an Elite Charged Move or to wait for a Community Day event.

Attack name Attack type Damage type Damage Energy Vine Whip Fast Move Grass-type 5 8 Frenzy Plant Charged Move Grass-type 100 45 Aerial Ace Charged Move Flying-type 55 40

When it comes to giving Shadow Serperior a fast move, the best option you can go with is Vine Whip, a Grass-type attack. As a Grass-type move, Shadow Serperior benefits from a same type attack bonus, increasing the damage of this move. The attack bonus means it significantly outshines the alternative fast move option, Iron Tail, a Steel-type attack that does 10 damage and only generates 2.3 energy per turn from an attack that takes three turns to use. Vine whip only takes two turns, giving four energy per turn, making it the best choice by a landslide.

For this next part, we’re focusing on Shadow Serperior’s charged attacks, the big heavy hitters that can make or break a battle. There are several more options for you to consider, but Aerial Ace and Frenzy Plant are the best choices. Frenzy Plant is fantastic as a Grass-type attack because it only needs 45 energy and does 100 damage, plus the same attack bonus. Although Aerial Ace is a Flying-type move, it’s still good on Shadow Serperior, as it doesn’t take long to use, similar to Frenzy Plant.

The other options you can potentially use include Grass Knot and Leaf Tornado, both Grass-type attacks. Normally, Grass Knot is a solid charged move, but it sits below Frenzy Plant, as it only does 90 and requires 50 energy. It’s a weaker version of Frenzy Plant, so you’ll want to avoid it. The same goes for Leaf Tornado, which does 45 damage and requires 40 energy. The upside to Leaf Tornado is that it has a 50 percent chance of lowering an opponent’s attack by two ranks, but it won’t always hit. You’re better off sticking with Frenzy Plant.

Is Shadow Serperior good in Pokémon Go?

If you’re considering using Shadow Serperior, it’s a decent choice for any Pokémon Go line-up. The standard version is a typical choice in the Great League, but it loses its real luster if you change it into a Shadow Pokémon. The trick with Shadow Pokémon is they receive a 20 percent increase to their attack power, but they lose that same percentage with their defense. What makes Serperior a good choice is it has a decent amount of bulk, making it difficult to beat outright. When you take into account the debuff from being a Shadow Pokémon, it loses its bulk without a huge gain of attack power.

You’re better off using a standard Serperior in the Great League. However, if you already have a good one that you regularly having a Shadow Serperior in your collection is always a good idea. You might be able to use it in the future, or it could receive an update from Niantic that makes it viable. It never hurts to add to your Shadow Pokémon collection.

