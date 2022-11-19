Where to find Squawkabilly in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have officially released globally, inviting players of all ages to embark on a new Pokémon adventure. As Pokémon fans set off on their journeys across the Paldea region, they’ll discover interesting characters and a variety of new Pokémon species they’ve never seen before.

One of these new species is Squawkabilly, a silly-looking bird that comes in a variety of colors, including white, blue, and green. It’s a Normal and Flying type like many other regional birds, but it does not evolve. Despite its lack of evolution, you may be looking to catch Squawkabilly if you’re trying to complete your Pokédex, or maybe you simply enjoy the look of this colorful bird.

Before you’ll be able to catch Squawkabilly and add it to your team, though, you’ll need to first know where to find it.

Here’s everywhere you can find Squawkabilly in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

All Squawkabilly locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

This Normal and Flying-type species can be found relatively early in the game. The first location you’ll be able to catch Squawkabilly is around Mesagoza’s West Gate area, but you can also find it in a grassy area just west of Artazon, which is further east of Mesagoza. Squawkabilly can be found in additional areas marked on the map below.

Screengrab via Game Freak

These birds like to hang out in pods, typically, so you’ll have several chances to get the color variety you like best. Once you find Squawkabilly, all you need to do is battle it, get its health low enough, and throw a Poké Ball just like you would with any other species.