Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be bringing a ton of new content when it launches early in 2022 thanks to its location and place in the timeline in an ancient version of the Sinnoh region called the Hisui region.

Within the Hisui region, everything is different. There are different Pokémon, Pokéballs, trainers, and a whole lot more. But most interestingly there will be the additions of several new kinds of Pokémon.

These include the noble Pokémon that were showcased in the most recent trailer for the game and can be identified for their golden appearance and immense power. But there is also going to be Alpha Pokémon that trainers encounter during their time exploring the region.

What is an Alpha Pokémon in Legends: Arceus?

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

Alpha Pokémon are bigger, more hostile species of Pokémon that can be encountered while adventuring around the Hisui region, according to the official Pokémon website.

These Pokémon can be easily identified by their larger stature and glowing red eyes. You’ll also notice that when you encounter one, they are more aggressive than regular Pokémon, chasing down and attacking the player immediately.

Taking down these Alpha Pokémon is going to be much more difficult than a regular Pokémon, but you’ll get greater rewards for doing so. This makes it worth the extra effort involved in winning these types of battles.

This is all the available information about Alpha Pokémon so far for Pokémon Legends: Arceus. But as we gear up closer to the game’s release in January 2022, we’ll likely find out much more about how they work.