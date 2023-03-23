What is a Star Piece and how to get them in Pokémon Go

As with any game, items in Pokémon Go are always a plus to have in your bag. They are an essential part of your journey to help you catch new Pokémon and strengthen your team. Star Pieces, for example, can make your life a little easier in the mobile game.

This might come as a surprise to long-time Pokémon fans who’ve played the mainline games because Star Pieces have served a very different purpose in that context since Gen II. In the mainline games, Star Pieces are simply items that you can sell for a lot of money. They don’t play any role in strengthening your Pokémon.

So what do these Star Pieces exactly do in Pokémon Go?

What is a Star Piece in Pokémon Go?

In Pokémon Go, a Star Piece will temporarily boost how much Stardust you collect by 50% for 30 minutes (or potentially longer during certain events). This is a huge deal, considering how many different processes require Stardust.

Stardust can be used for powering up Pokémon, trading, unlocking a second Charged Attack, purifying Shadow Pokémon, and changing the forms of certain species. With all of these different uses for Stardusts, you might find yourself running out of it too often. By using Star Pieces, you can quickly replenish your Stardust supply so you can keep progressing and powering up your Pokémon.

Just be sure to use a Star Piece when you intend on doing activities that drop a lot of Stardust to make the most out of your 30-minute boost.

How to get Star Pieces in Pokémon Go

The most consistent and standard way to get Star Pieces in Pokémon Go is to purchase them in the shop. A single Star Piece can be bought for 100 PokéCoins, or you can buy a pack of eight for 640 PokéCoins. They might also be included in certain boxes found in the shop.

If you’d rather not spend PokéCoins, Star Pieces are sometimes given as rewards for Special Research tasks.