Pokémon Go fans discover that the current Raid Pass deal is one of the best ever offered

As one might expect, Raid Passes in Pokémon Go are required to take on Raid Battles. Players can collect a free Raid Pass by visiting a Gym and spinning the Photo Disc once per day. In addition, only one free Raid Pass can be held at once, meaning players cannot save up and use multiples for special events.

There is, however, a purchasable Premium Battle Pass option that players can take advantage of when special deals pop up in the Pokémon Go shop. In fact, there’s a huge Raid Pass deal going on right now—and it’s one of the best ones ever.

Right now in the Pokémon Go shop, players will find the Great Raid Box for 999 PokéCoins. This box comes with 15 Premium Battle Passes along with 3 Silver Pinap Berries and 1 Lure Module. For players specifically interested in Raid Battles, the Great Raid Box deal makes each Premium Battle Pass around 67 PokéCoins. According to Reddit user Montressian, this is actually the third-best deal for Raid Passes in Pokémon Go history and the very best one since 2018. This ranking does not include any boxes with purchase limits.

The best deal of all time was about 62 PokéCoins per Premium Battle Pass back in April 2018, so the current Great Raid Box deal is almost as good as it gets. Players who love Raid Battles should definitely consider purchasing the Great Raid Box for 999 PokéCoins.

There’s no purchase limit for this deal, so stock up on Premium Battle Passes now if you have spare PokéCoins lying around. This will prepare you for upcoming events such as the Festival of Colors, where players can challenge special Raid Battles to catch rare Pokémon like Mega Medicham and Ho-Oh.