Bruxish, Mega Medicham to appear during Pokémon Go’s upcoming Festival of Colors event

Celebrate the beauty of the world with these two Pokémon.

A popular, colorful event is returning for all Pokémon Go players to celebrate the upcoming arrival of spring.

The Festival of Colors event is returning to Pokémon Go on March 8, Niantic revealed today, and alongside it will be the debut of two Pokémon not previously available in the mobile title. And as with all other events, players will receive a multitude of bonuses for playing during its duration, as well as encounter specific Pokémon with boosted appearance rates.

#PokemonGO’s Festival of Colors returns for 2023!



Two Pokémon will make their vibrant Pokémon GO debuts! 🎨https://t.co/3CqLSjllEk pic.twitter.com/UY9cGtBhyP — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) March 2, 2023

Bruxish, the Gnash Teeth Pokémon, will be available to find and catch during the Festival of Colors event and for the foreseeable future. This Water/Psychic-type Pokémon, first discovered in Pokémon Sun and Moon, is known for its powerful fangs that can bite through nearly anything.

Mega Medicham is making its debut in Mega Raids alongside this event, also opening opportunities for players to collect Mega Energy for Medicham in the process. The other Pokémon appearing in Raids are Espurr, Rockruff, Mareanie, Bruxish, Exeggutor, Alolan Exegguttor, Cryogonal, and Druddigon, while Ho-Oh will be in five-star Raids.

Players will more commonly find Paras, Krabby, Koffing, Natu, Wobbuffet, Shuckle, Wingull, all forms of Burmy, Stunky, Bruxish, Lickitung, and Galarian Zigazagoon in the wild. Shiny Smeargle can also appear in snapshots but is not guaranteed and will not be able to appear Shiny after this event ends (though that may return in the future).

All Lure Modules used during the event will last for three hours, and Friendship levels will rise quicker than normal. There will also be a Collection Challenge that rewards 20,000 experience and a Lure Module, likely requiring players to catch Pokémon that appear en masse during the Festival of Colors.

This colorful event is set to begin in Pokémon Go on March 8 at 10am local time and last until March 14 at 8pm local time.