What are the question marks on the map in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

If you have opened up the map anytime during your adventure in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, chances are you have come across some weird symbols and more importantly, question marks, on the map that don’t really tell you anything.

A lot of players, new and old to the Pokémon series, have become confused by these question marks as some are out of reach or are too far away to understand what they are. Don’t panic, though, they aren’t anything major you are missing out on.

Question marks on Paldea Map in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, explained

When you see question marks on the map they will usually be on top of a red symbol that is flashing on the Paldea map.

In short, these symbols relate to the game’s Outbreak system, which spawns a certain Pokémon tenfold for increased chances of finding, battling, and training against that Pokémon. They spawn over 100 of the Pokémon at one time and make for great EXP grinding spots for you and your team among other things.

When a question mark is above those symbols, it means that the Pokémon there is one you have not seen or caught before, and going to it will reveal the Pokémon that you can find in the outbreak.

That’s not all. When you arrive at these spaces and start to defeat the Pokemon in the outbreak, you will slowly but surely increase your chances of finding a shiny version of that Pokémon if you are very lucky.