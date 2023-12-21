We already know how to unlock Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Hidden Treasure of Area Zero epilogue

The Pokémon Company dropped a surprise for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players who don’t pay attention to datamines, confirming a special epilogue for the game’s DLC. It will release a bit earlier than many people expected and we already know what you need to do to prepare for it.

No special name or other details were confirmed in the short trailer that dropped early on Dec. 20, but it showed players they will return to the Land of Kitakami alongside characters like Arven, Penny, and Nemona, who haven’t played a role in SV’s DLC yet. This is an important thing to note for the epilogue.

This plush will be very important later! Screenshot by Dot Esports via The Pokemon Company

According to the trailer, there are two things players must complete in SV before gaining access to the epilogue content—which will be released for free as part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion on Jan. 11, 2024. First, you need to have completed the main story for Scarlet and Violet and its two DLCs, The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk since the epilogue will seemingly contain elements from all three. But there is one other thing you need to do for the base game, too.

The teaser noted that, for the base game, you need to “complete a certain postgame event” alongside the DLC stories. While this has not been officially confirmed, the only event in the postgame for base SV is the Academy Ace Tournament, which you unlock by finishing all four parts of the base game’s story and the Gym Rematch quest. The likely reasoning for this since it isn’t story-related? Nemona is the one organizing the event, so she is busy until you finish the first tournament run.

A new adventure in the Land of Kitakami awaits! An epilogue for #PokemonScarletViolet ❤️💜 The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero arrives on January 11, 2024! pic.twitter.com/jQ3GAq9Exy — Pokémon (@Pokemon) December 20, 2023

As for the epilogue, datamines have already confirmed basically everything that will be part of it, including the event’s actual name and the Mythical Pokémon featured within—Pecharunt. This is the first time any Pokémon game has had an epilogue to its story and one of the first times a Mythical Pokémon is going to be distributed through an in-game event in this way. Gameplay is floating around in the wild along with full spoilers, but the actual content won’t launch until Jan. 11.