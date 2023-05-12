Use this Pokémon’s perfect move to solo Unrivaled Chesnaught Tera Raids in Scarlet and Violet

The seven-star Chesnaught Tera Raid event has officially begun in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and it can be a difficult battle if you aren’t prepared to deal with the GenVI Starter’s physical bulk. Thankfully, players have found the perfect answer—Appletun.

Appletun is one of the best counters for this raid because it not only resists Chesnaught’s strongest attack but also has access to the move Apple Acid. As the name might suggest, Apple Acid is Appletun’s signature move, meaning it’s the only Pokémon in the franchise to learn it.

This unique attack will drop the target’s Special Defense by one stage in addition to having 80 base power. In other words, spamming this move against Chesnaught will increase its damage output each turn until the raid boss’ Special Defense is as low as it can go. And at that point, Appletun’s attacks should be taking a good chunk out of Chesnaught’s HP bar.

Popular Pokémon Youtuber, HoodlumCallum, shared his Appletun build along with a very simple strategy for soloing the Chesnaught Tera Raids.

Chesnaught doesn't clean its stats so use 1 iron defense with apple ton and spam apple acid until you win 🙂 pic.twitter.com/zTvy0f9MtB — Cal (@HoodlumCallum) May 12, 2023

After using one Iron Defense to boost Appletun’s Defense, you can go ahead and start spamming Apple Acid until Chesnaught is defeated. If Appletun is holding the Shell Bell, it will also recover some HP every time it attacks to keep it healthy.

The best part about this strategy is you don’t have to rely on other players. Some strategies might involve more teamwork and coordination, but this one works perfectly for solo raids. Just train up an Appletun, teach it Apple Acid, and the rest should be a breeze.

About the author