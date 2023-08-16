Unlucky Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Shiny hunter gets luckiest sandwich you’ll ever see

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, there are different ways to increase your chances of finding specific Shiny Pokémon, but one unlucky Shiny hunter defied those odds and somehow kept finding the opposite of what they were looking for today.

One way to boost your Shiny odds in Scarlet and Violet is to make a sandwich with Herba Mystica. Depending on the recipe, you can specifically target Pokémon of a certain type. For example, in an Aug. 14 Reddit thread, one incredibly lucky Pokémon player made a sandwich that boosted the encounter rate, title rate, and Shiny rate of Dragon-type Pokémon because they were hunting for Shiny Goomy.

In the 30 minutes, the Shiny hunter couldn’t find a single Shiny Goomy—but they did actually catch three other Shiny Pokémon: Marill, Toxel, and Starly.

None of those Pokémon have the Dragon typing, meaning none were affected by the boost from the sandwich. Instead, the player was just super, super lucky to run into three Shinies, all without relying on the sandwich boosts. They might not have gotten the Goomy they were looking for, but those three Shinies are pretty good consolation prizes.

Related: 10 rarest shinies in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

This bizarre Shiny incident had envious players wishing for new sandwich recipes that boost the Shiny odds for all types, rather than just one. Perhaps this may become a reality when The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero arrives.

We already know some new Paradox Pokémon, new moves, and new Abilities are on the way, so we could very well see an upgrade for Shiny hunting too.

About the author