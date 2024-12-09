Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A purple ribbon with a gold crown and accents over a battle mat in Pokemon TCG Pocket
Image via The Pokemon Company
Category:
Pokémon

Genetic Apex SP Emblem Event Pokémon TCG Pocket event guide

More goodies to grab.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Dec 9, 2024 05:16 am

Events in Pokémon TCG Pocket continue to come thick and fast as players eagerly anticipate the next set release in the game, with the latest event challenging you to face off against other players to earn exclusive rewards.

Recommended Videos

Fresh off the back of another Wonder Pick event and the Venusaur ex event, both of which provide exclusive promo cards, Pokémon TCG Pocket is now offering more exclusive items to flaunt to other players, along with some other rewards for completing missions.

There is only a limited time window to complete the event, however, but we’re here to make sure you don’t miss out and are providing all the details you need.

All Genetic Apex SP Emblem Event cosmetics

Pokémon TCG Pocket Mewtwo and Charizard cards with a Mewtwo background.
Face off. Images via The Pokemon Company. Remix by Dot Esports

Just like the first Genetic Apex Emblem Event in Pokémon TCG Pocket, there are four new emblems to earn by securing consecutive victories against other players using the live versus battle feature. The event runs from Dec. 9 to 16, giving you a week to earn the rewards.

EmblemRequirements
An emblem in Pokemon TCG Pocket.Win two consecutive matches
An emblem in Pokemon TCG Pocket.Win three consecutive matches
An emblem in Pokemon TCG Pocket.Win four consecutive matches
An emblem in Pokemon TCG Pocket.Win five consecutive matches

All Genetic Apex SP Emblem Event missions and rewards

Although the main prizes are the exclusive emblems up for grabs, there are also a bunch of other rewards available by completing missions—including valuable Pack Hourglasses and Shinedust to add Flair to your cards.

MissionReward
Participate in one versus battle3x Pack Hourglass
Participate in three versus battles3x Pack Hourglass
Participate in five versus battles6x Pack Hourglass
Participate in 10 versus battles12x Pack Hourglass
Win one versus battle50x Shinedust
Win three versus battles100x Shinedust
Win five versus battles200x Shinedust
Win 10 versus battles500x Shinedust
Win 25 versus battles1.000x Shinedust
Win 50 versus battles2.000x Shinedust
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Staff Writer
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.
twitter youtube Link to twitch.tv