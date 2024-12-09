Genetic Apex SP Emblem Event Pokémon TCG Pocket event guide

Events in Pokémon TCG Pocket continue to come thick and fast as players eagerly anticipate the next set release in the game, with the latest event challenging you to face off against other players to earn exclusive rewards.

Fresh off the back of another Wonder Pick event and the Venusaur ex event, both of which provide exclusive promo cards, Pokémon TCG Pocket is now offering more exclusive items to flaunt to other players, along with some other rewards for completing missions.

There is only a limited time window to complete the event, however, but we’re here to make sure you don’t miss out and are providing all the details you need.

All Genetic Apex SP Emblem Event cosmetics

Face off. Images via The Pokemon Company. Remix by Dot Esports

Just like the first Genetic Apex Emblem Event in Pokémon TCG Pocket, there are four new emblems to earn by securing consecutive victories against other players using the live versus battle feature. The event runs from Dec. 9 to 16, giving you a week to earn the rewards.

Emblem Requirements Win two consecutive matches Win three consecutive matches Win four consecutive matches Win five consecutive matches

All Genetic Apex SP Emblem Event missions and rewards

Although the main prizes are the exclusive emblems up for grabs, there are also a bunch of other rewards available by completing missions—including valuable Pack Hourglasses and Shinedust to add Flair to your cards.

Mission Reward Participate in one versus battle 3x Pack Hourglass Participate in three versus battles 3x Pack Hourglass Participate in five versus battles 6x Pack Hourglass Participate in 10 versus battles 12x Pack Hourglass Win one versus battle 50x Shinedust Win three versus battles 100x Shinedust Win five versus battles 200x Shinedust Win 10 versus battles 500x Shinedust Win 25 versus battles 1.000x Shinedust Win 50 versus battles 2.000x Shinedust

