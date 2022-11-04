The Pokémon Company uncovers more cards from VSTAR Universe

There is plenty of Legendary action in this set.

December will bring Pokémon OCG its final Sword and Shield era TCG set called VSTAR Universe, and we now have a look at more of the alternate art cards joining this set.

Today 15 new cards were revealed, among these Pokémon including Charizard, Galarian Moltres, Zapdos, and Articuno. Raikou, Suicune, and Entei.

All of the cards shown today are reprints of others that appeared in sets earlier this year. Charizard and Ditto are radiant cards, however, all of the other Pokémon cards shown are full-art.

Image via The Pokémon Company Image via The Pokémon Company Image via The Pokémon Company Image via The Pokémon Company Image via The Pokémon Company Image via The Pokémon Company Image via The Pokémon Company Image via The Pokémon Company

Other cards feature Numel, Lumineon, and Dunsparce. Alongside these Pokémon, there were also three pull-art trainers shown including Cynthia, Raihan, and more. Most of the new cards fall into the new card type categories Art Rare and Special Art Rare.

While none of these new cards fall into these categories, previous cards shown off from VSTAR Universe were reprints of VMAX and VSTAR cards that appeared in other sets. In total, this upcoming release will include 172 cards plus secret rares.

As usual, this set will make its way to the West and join our final Sword and Shield era of TCG, which was recently revealed to be called Crown Zenith. This upcoming set will launch slightly later arriving in stores on Jan. 20, 2023.

If you’re looking to complete your Sword and Shield OCG collection then you can get your hands on VSTAR Universe in Japan on Dec. 2. As we approach this date expect more cards from the release to be shown.