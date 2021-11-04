The Pokémon Company reveals February TCG Brilliant Stars

Following recent leaks that revealed the set early last week, The Pokémon Company has officially announced February’s TCG set Brilliant Stars.

Brilliant Stars will boast 172 cards, secret rares, and it will introduce the new VSTAR mechanic to the TCG. In today’s announcement, the same cards that were revealed early this morning during Japan’s Champions League 2022 were revealed. These include a handful of trainer and energy cards, Arceus and Charizard V, and VSTAR.

Image via The Pokemon Company

Arceus VSTAR had been revealed earlier in a teaser video for the new game mechanic that was posted to the Pokémon YouTube channel, but now, we’ve got a better look at how the system works and the soon-to-be sought-after Charizard VSTAR card.

“Pokémon VSTAR evolve from Pokémon V,” the press release says. “Each Pokémon VSTAR has a potent VSTAR Power, and each player can use only 1 VSTAR Power per game. VSTAR Powers come in two varieties, Abilities and attacks, and both can drastically alter the course of a battle.”

According to PokeBeach, this set will boast a variety of different cards including 20 V Pokémon, 15 full-art V Pokémon, four new VSTAR Pokémon, three new Pokémon VMAX, 22 trainer cards, six full-art supporter cards, a new special energy, and a subset of 30 “special trainer gallery” cards, which is most likely referring to the previously revealed VMAX cards joining the OCG set VMAX Climax.

Players will be able to get their hands on Brilliant Stars cards on Feb. 25, 2022.