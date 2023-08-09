The Pokémon Company allegedly used a fan’s music without their permission

A Pokémon Scarlet and Violet fan claims The Pokémon Company used a remix of a song from a game they made without their consent in the DLC’s trailer from Aug. 8.

“I’m really surprised and quite honored to hear snippets of my Area Zero music arrangement in today’s Pokémon Presents DLC trailer,” wrote the composer of the original remix, ND Music, as reported by VGC. “However, TPC, you could have asked me before…?”

I'm really surprised and quite honored to hear snippets of my Area Zero music arrangement in today's Pokémon Presents DLC trailer!



However, TPC, you could have asked me before…? 🤔 #pokemonpresentshttps://t.co/LlR9pqsjRI — ND Music (@NDMusicChannel) August 8, 2023

Another user edited a video to show the part of the trailer where the snippet from the Area Zero theme fan-made remix is used, and compared it to the original version, to highlight the similarities between both rearrangements.

the new Pokemon Presents uses a stolen fan-cover of Area Zero's music without crediting the original fucking artist pic.twitter.com/SgyMIahyEm — Lewtwo (@Lewchube) August 8, 2023

This tweet received an overwhelming reaction from the community, with players blaming The Pokémon Company for not crediting the artist in the trailer.

Legally, though, the company doesn’t need to credit not ask for permission to use fan art, which is directly linked to the Pokémon license’s content. The company’s Legal information states that fan art creators give up any claims on “rights to credit for material or ideas.”

The music was included in a trailer revealed during the latest Pokémon Presents broadcast by The Pokémon Company, on Aug. 8. It introduced the upcoming DLC of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, named The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.

As the DLC will add a lot of content to the title, it’ll be divided into two parts. The first, named The Teal Mask, is planned to release later this year. The second one, The Indigo Disk, will launch in 2024.

The DLC will introduce a lot of new content to discover, including Paradox Raikou and Cobalion, as well as new environments to explore.

Dot Esports has requested a comment from The Pokémon Company but has yet to receive an answer at the time of writing.

