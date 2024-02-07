Category:
Special Scarlet and Violet event will see Paldea Pokémon come to Smash Bros. Ultimate

Soar into more Spirits with Paldean Pokémon.
Cale Michael
Feb 7, 2024
Koraidon gliding quickly through the air in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Image via The Pokemon Company

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans should get used to frequent updates for the game after years of silence as yet another Spirit Board event has been announced. This time, Pokémon from the Paldea region will be coming as part of a Scarlet and Violet crossover. 

This is the latest in a slew of new Smash Ultimate events dating back to December that have revitalized the Spirit Board with new content every few weeks. Those previous events included new crossovers with games like Hades or newer Nintendo games like Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Now it is time for the ninth generation of Pokémon to join the fray with a handful of Spirits based on Scarlet and Violet

Paldea Pokemon joining Smash Ultimate.
Get ready for more Pokémon power. Image via Nintendo

According to Serebii, Spirits of several Gen IX Pokémon like Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, Koraidon, and Miraidon will be added to the Spirit Board in Smash Ultimate starting Feb. 9. Even Ogerpon and Terapagos will make an appearance, giving Scarlet and Violet’s DLC expansions a bit of love in this new event. 

It is unclear how many of these Pokémon will be their own Spirits or if they will be bundled together since most of the previous events only included a handful of new Spirits each. Regardless, the event itself will run from Feb. 9 to 14. During that time, the new Spirits will be guaranteed to spawn on the Spirit Board every time it refreshes. They will still be obtainable after the event ends, but only as normal spawns that you will have to get lucky to find. 

Now that we have had nearly three straight months of Spirit-related updates, it is clear Nintendo plans to support Smash Ultimate with more content for at least a bit longer. Whether this leads to a new Smash game or more substantial updates is still up in the air. Nintendo did, however, report that the game has sold over 33 million units and is the third best-selling game on the Nintendo Switch, so there is value in bringing people back consistently with these drops.

Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.