Should you pick the Daytime or Nighttime path for Solstice Horizons Starry Skies Research in Pokémon Go?

Decision trees aren’t something that players typically need to deal with when it comes to Pokémon Go content, but if you bought the Starry Skies Special Research ticket for the Solstice Horizons event there is one key choice you will need to make. Will you play by the light of day or the dark of night?

Along with plenty of content like Collection Challenges and the like to keep players busy from June 16 to 25, the ticked Special Research for this event unlocks an equally special opportunity—the first chance to encounter a second Cosmog since its Pokémon Go debut last September.

That alone will have many players clamoring to complete all of the research tasks placed in front of them; however, things aren’t that simple. If you aren’t entirely sure if you can make a decision on which path to pick for the Solstice Horizons event, here is a Helping Hand on what you can expect from the diverging roads.

Which path should you choose for Pokémon Go’s Solstice Horizons Starry Skies Special Research?

Before you stress about the choice between Help Research Daytime Pokémon and Help Research Nighttime Pokémon after clearing the first page of the Starry Skies Special Research, just know it all means very little.

Once you purchase the $5 Special Research ticket, which will be available until June 25, you can finish it at any time. This means the actual paths don’t have much to do with the Solstice Horizons event at all and actually feature the exact same rewards barring on slight change on page three—where you will get a Mossy or Glacial Lure Module depending on your choice.

If you pick the Daytime option, you will see slightly more research tasks tied to exploring such as hatching Eggs or catching Pokémon with a Weather Boost. Nighttime is more about completing specific objectives like catching and taking Snapshots of a large number of Pokémon.

All of the encounters, Stardust, and other items you get for completing the Starry Skies Special Research remain the same across both paths. This truly is just based on which option you think is more appealing to complete.

