Shaymin is finally returning to Pokémon Go—and you can get it for free

Sustainability Week just got a lot more interesting for Pokémon Go players who weren’t looking forward to the event. Niantic is adding Shaymin into the mix with a batch of free Special Research, it announced today.

The Mythical Grass-type is making its return to the game for the first time since Go Fest 2022 last summer, which means new players or those who didn’t participate in the main or side events will get a chance to catch Shaymin for the first time.

This new Grass and Gratitude Special Research will go live alongside the event and will be free for anyone to claim. Completing this research will give players a guaranteed encounter with Shaymin in its Land Forme during its global debut, with some additional rewards too.

Shaymin Sky Forme is also already in the game, but it is not a part of this event. It was only a part of Go Fest content last year and you currently can’t obtain it since Shaymin’s forms aren’t changeable using an in-game mechanic in Pokémon Go. This might change in a future event, though.

For now, focus on helping Professor Willow track down Shaymin’s Land Forme and adding it to your Pokédex.

Sustainability Week will run from April 20 to 26 and is set to add a decent amount of content. Alongside Shaymin’s return, Bounsweet, Steenee, and Tsareena will make their debut in Pokémon Go. There will be plenty of bonuses themed around walking with your Buddy Pokémon, too.