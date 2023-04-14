Tsareena finally bounces into Pokémon Go after more than a year of absence

Another annual event is back for another round in Pokémon Go, with a continued focus on keeping the Earth green and clean—while also finally adding in a fan-favorite Pokémon.

Bounsweet, Steenee, and Tsareena will all make their Pokémon Go debut during Sustainability Week 2023, which runs from April 20 to 26. This will be the first time the Fruit Pokémon line is available in the game as Niantic slowly rounds out the available Gen VII Pokédex after starting to roll out Alolan Pokémon in May 2022.

The popular Grass-types won’t be the only fresh piece of content bouncing into the game for this event, even if it is the main focus.

Shiny Drillbur will also make its first appearance, meaning lucky players can catch one and also get a Shiny Excadrill. Other featured Pokémon include Cherubi, Trubbish, Cottonee, Petilil, Dwebble, and more.

There will be a set of Timed Research, and plenty of Field Research, to complete during the event but this year it looks like Niantic is focused on Buddy Pokémon and related bonuses. If you are looking to earn Hearts with a Buddy Pokémon, this is a great chance to do so because the following bonuses will all be in play.

The distance to earn hearts with your Buddy Pokémon has been halved.

Your Buddy Pokémon will accompany you on the map longer after being fed.

If your Buddy Pokémon is a Great Buddy or higher, it will bring you leaf-wrapped gifts more frequently.

If your Buddy Pokémon is an Ultra Buddy or higher, it will bring you souvenirs more frequently.

This is yet another smaller event for Pokémon Go as Niantic builds toward what will likely be a stacked Summer of content. This probably won’t sway players who are protesting recent changes to the game to come back, however.