September Pokemon Go Limited Research day adds Shiny Inkay

Shiny Inkay will be available for the first time in Pokémon Go.

Inkay, which was just added to Pokémon Go around this time last year, is getting another event centered around the Psychic-type squid. Players will be able to encounter it Shiny for the first time during the event.

Pokémon Go announced a Limited Research featuring the Pokémon today. The event begins on Sept. 3 and is only available for a short window of time for the day. Trainers will have access to the Limited Research from 11am local time until 2pm.

In addition to the introduction of Shiny Inkay, there will be a plethora of bonuses available for trainers to take part in. There will be more wild encounter Pokémon and an increased chance to find Inkay in its Shiny form. Inkay will only be encountered by doing Field Research Tasks and will not spawn in the wild.

Below are all of the increased spawns that will take place during the three-hour event. An asterisk next to a Pokémon indicates that trainers can find it in Shiny form.

Alolan Rattata*

Murkrow*

Houndour*

Poochyena*

Nuzleaf*

Sableye*

Purrloin

Galarian Zigzagoon* (rare spawn)

In addition to the increased wild spawns and Inkay Field Research tasks, players will also get double catch Candy.

Players who catch the Shiny Inkay will be able to evolve it using the normal method to evolve Inkay into Malamar by turning your phone upside down when you have enough Inkay Candy. Players who haven’t had the opportunity to evolve their Inkays yet can now use up their Pinap Berries to get the required 50 Candy to evolve it.

Once the event ends at 2pm local time, Inkay will likely be difficult to find, so players should take advantage of the event window to have the best chance of acquiring a Shiny Inkay.