Scraggy and Venipede highlight August Research Breakthrough and Spotlight Hours in Pokémon Go

August looks like another stacked month for content.

August is almost here and Niantic has provided an update on what new content Pokémon Go players can expect to see in the coming weeks.

Starting on Aug 1, players can complete the weekly Research Breakthrough tasks for a chance to capture the Shedding Pokémon, Scraggy, Niantic announced today.

Trainers, here’s a look at what you can look forward to during the month of August! https://t.co/riUT8p1pSQ pic.twitter.com/DpP6lZ9sVZ — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 30, 2020

While Scraggy isn’t as rare as Larvitar, its evolved form, Scrafty, still packs a massive punch as a solid Fighting/Dark-type combo. You can also encounter a shiny Scraggy if you’re lucky.

All you need to do is complete seven days of research tasks each week to earn a Research Stamp every day. That will earn you a seven-day streak that will guarantee you an encounter with a Scraggy.

Along with Scraggy, Niantic also released the Spotlight Hours for August, which will run at 6pm local time every Tuesday.

Aug. 4: Horsea and double capture Candy

Aug. 11: Sableye and double Candy for transferring Pokémon

Aug. 18: Venipede and double XP for evolving Pokémon

Aug. 25: Geodude and double capture Stardust

You can also look forward to three different Ultra Unlock weeks, which were unlocked thanks to players completing more than 24 global challenges during Pokémon Go Fest 2020. These are bonus weeks of content that have different themes and encounters.

Related: All Pokémon Go Fest 2020 Ultra Unlock bonuses and requirements

Dragon Week: July 31 to Aug. 7

Enigma Week: Aug. 7 to 14

Unova Week: Aug. 14 to 21

A make-up event for the removed Go Fest habitats is also scheduled for Aug. 16, so there shouldn’t be any shortage of content to keep players busy throughout the month.