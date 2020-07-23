All Pokémon Go Fest 2020 Ultra Unlock bonuses and requirements

Get ready to grind challenges to get rewards later on.

Pokémon Go Fest 2020 is a bust weekend for every participating trainer. And Niantic is giving players more incentive to join in on the festivities by providing details on this year’s Ultra Unlock bonus conditions.

The Ultra Unlock bonus could result in up to three weeks of extra content and events for all players in Pokémon Go, which would start with a Dragon-themed week almost immediately after Go Fest 2020 ends.

Those bonuses can only be achieved if players participating in Go Fest 2020 complete a specific amount of global challenges in the Global Challenge Arena. This year, there will be a total of 32 global challenges laid out for all trainers to work together and complete.

For every eight challenges completed throughout the first day of Go Fest 2020, an extra week of Ultra Unlock events will be added, with each of the three weeks bringing different themes and rewards.

If you plan on helping earn those bonuses during Go Fest 2020, here are each of the requirements needed to unlock the bonus content and what rewards you can find inside. There will also be Timed Research for each Ultra Unlock bonus week.

Dragon Week: July 31 to Aug. 7

Global Challenge Arena: Complete eight challenges to unlock Ultra Unlock bonus week one, Dragon Week.

Alolan Exeggutor, Horsea, Dratini, Trapinch, Swablu, and Bagon will appear more frequently. Shiny Gible can appear.

Horsea, Dratini, Trapinch, Swablu, and Bagon will be hatching from 7km Eggs. Gible and Deino will also be hatching from 7 km Eggs but at a lesser rate.

Rayquaza will be in five-star raids.

Complete the Timed Research this week for a chance to encounter two Deino. Shiny Deino can appear.



Enigma Week: Aug. 7 to 14

Global Challenge Arena: Complete 16 challenges to unlock Ultra Unlock bonus week two, Enigma Week.

Staryu, Jigglypuff, Clefairy, Lunatone, Solrock, Baltoy, Bronzor, and Elgyem will appear more frequently. Shiny Staryu can appear.

Cleffa, Igglybuff, Lunatone, Solrock, and Elgyem will be hatching from 7km Eggs.

Bronzong, Claydol, Bronzong, Elgyem, and Unown U, L, T, R, and A will be available in raids.

Deoxys will be in five-star raids. Shiny Deoxys can appear.



Unova Week: Aug. 14 to 21

Global Challenge Arena: Complete 24 challenges to unlock Ultra Unlock bonus week three, Unova Week.

Sewaddle (and its evolutions,) Cottonee, Emolga, and Bouffalant will all be making their Pokémon Go debut.

Sewaddle, Cottonee, and other Pokémon originally discovered in the Unova region will be appearing more frequently in the wild and hatching from 7 km Eggs. Shiny Emolga can appear.

Bouffalant will be appearing in the wild and hatching from 7 km Eggs in New York City and the surrounding areas.

Roggenrola and other Pokémon originally discovered in the Unova region will be available in raids. Shiny Roggenrola can appear.

Genesect will be in five-star raids. Shiny Genesect can appear.



Pokémon Go Fest 2020 runs on both July 25 and 26. If you want to unlock all of these bonuses, you’ll need to get your ticket early and jump into the Global Challenge Arena.