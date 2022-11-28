Latest Pokémon news: Scarlet and Violet ‘script’ glitch threatens competitive as Pokémon Go unveils Ultra Beasts

Talk about one extreme to the other!

The Pokémon news week started with a bang—and not the good kind!

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players have discovered yet another glitch, and unlike the hilarious ones popping up all over the internet, it’s serious and could threaten the competitive scene. Yikes!

On a more positive note, Pokemon Go players are enjoying greener pastures in a game that isn’t marred by quite as many performance issues, and they’ve got even more fresh releases to look forward to after more Ultra Beasts were teased, along with a glimpse of a legendary from Pokémon Sun and Moon.

Speaking of issues, frustrated fans still aren’t willing to forgive Nintendo for releasing Scarlet and Violet in their current state, reminding them it’s a full-priced game, not a “test.”

Want to play Scarlet and Violet competitively? Think again!

Competitive Pokémon battles are still taking place in Sword and Shield as the scene looks to migrate to Scarlet and Violet in early 2023—but they might want to hold off a little longer!

Multiple users are reporting that the RNG seed in the Battle Stadium, which is supposed to reset at the beginning of every battle to ensure results can’t be replicated or manipulated, isn’t changing.

As a result, the same patterns keep on happening. For example, the first attack will always miss if it’s a move that has less than 91 percent accuracy. One player confirmed it after testing the same move 14 times in a row.

Nostradamus, eat your heart out. This is a scientific discovery, not a prophecy!

Image via The Pokémon Company

More Ultra Beasts and Necrozma teased for Pokémon Go

Pokemon Go players, on the other hand, have plenty to look forward to. More Ultra Beasts including Poipole, Nagandel, Blacephalon, and Stakataka, along with Necrozma, the legendary Pokémon from Sun and Moon, were teased in promotional material.

A date hasn’t been revealed at this stage, but it’s exciting news for mobile players who never quite shook off the Pokemon Go craze that turned the world upside down.

Final File: ULTRA BEASTS



ULTRA BEAST ARRIVAL INCOMPLETE



FURTHER REPORTS PROJECTED—FAR FUTURE (DATE UNKNOWN) pic.twitter.com/ywyHLyR9MU — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) November 28, 2022

Something we can all agree on…

Okay, I know what you’re thinking—people being mad over Scarlet and Violet’s performance issues is old news at this point. They sound like a broken record, especially to those who are still enjoying the game despite these issues and want to block out all the negativity.

But hear me out!

In the wake of the record-breaking sales numbers the Generation IX titles are putting out, some fans wanted to remind others that a game shouldn’t be released in that state, regardless of whether you like it or not.

It’s a reminder that fans who don’t like it shouldn’t turn on those who do, and vice versa. Instead, we should be talking about whether it’s acceptable to pay full price for a game with these issues.

And while this particular Pokémon columnist has thoroughly enjoyed the game despite its issues, that’s a perspective I can agree with, and it’s the breath of fresh air we all need right now.

Woosah!