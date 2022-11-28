Over a week after release, are Pokémon fans still mad about the game’s performance?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were released 10 days ago, and it’s fair to say, the title didn’t drop without a hitch. There were bugs running rampant throughout the title. Despite the game being incredibly successful, the journey into the Paldea region has been plagued with bugs left, right, and center, and we don’t mean Rabsca.

Scarlet and Violet have seen a battering of hate, paired with an overall enjoyment of almost all other aspects of the title. The game delivers on certain promises, but it’s a struggle to play.

Perhaps that’s why everyone is so mad.

But after all this time, are Poké-players still annoyed?

You betcha—no one ever calms down on the internet. Redditors have explained their fury. “It’s just unfinished,” said members of the Pokémon community.

Players are understandably disappointed in paying such a high price, for such a glitchy game. One Redditor said, “If it’s $59.99, it’s not a test.”

Users pointed out the title has enough income to generate an incredibly polished game, however, it always seems to fall short in several technical aspects. “There’s no excuse why smaller funded developers/games look and run way better ranging from 1-10 years ago than a 2022 Pokémon game,” the disgruntled gamer wrote.

While the game might be glitchy, it definitely delivers an enjoyable experience. Players said, “It’s actually annoying how fun the game is for how bad it looks/runs.”

Nintendo originally claimed there were no complaints about issues surrounding the title at all, suggesting that there was no need for patches.

After opening their emails for the first time in weeks, they had finally spotted some complaints, forcing the developers to respond. Players were even warned about the FPS drops by reviewers who got their hands on the title early.

There’s still no patch as of yet. People might want to wait a bit longer before getting their hands on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, so they can avoid the biggest bugs.