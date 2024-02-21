Category:
Scarlet and Violet players convinced mystery Pokémon Day ‘mon is a rare Hisuian exclusive

Karli Iwamasa
Published: Feb 21, 2024 12:33 am
A mass outbreak event featuring a secret Pokémon is coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to celebrate Pokémon Day and a special Pokémon Presents on Feb. 27, and based on clues, players think they’ve already figured out who the mystery ‘mon is.

As part of the upcoming Pokémon Day celebration, special mass outbreaks will be popping up around the Paldea region in Scarlet and Violet from Thursday, Feb. 22 at 6:00pm CT until Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 5:59pm CT. This mass outbreak event has a certain theme to get into the spirit of Pokémon Day, featuring three Pokémon that resemble Poké Balls: Voltorb, Foongus, and an as-yet unrevealed third cylindrical creature.

Hisuian Voltorb on grass in Pokémon Legends: Arceus
Could Hisuian Voltorb be coming to Scarlet and Violet? Screengrab via The Pokemon Company

Naturally, fans are most intrigued by this mysterious Poké Ball Pokémon, but we likely already know who it is based on the hints. In addition to resembling a Poké Ball, this Pokémon is not native to the Paldea region, and the teaser image gives us a small glimpse of red and yellow beneath the giant question mark. Players believe all of these signs point to Hisuian Voltorb, the Electric/Grass-type regional form of Voltorb from Legends: Arceus.

If this is true (which is highly likely unless they pull a fast one on us), this would be a limited-time opportunity to catch Hisuian Voltorb in Gen IX games rather than having to transfer it over from Legends: Arceus. In fact, this is the perfect time to catch Hisuian Voltorb for your collection if you don’t own a copy of Arceus.

While some regional Pokémon have been gift or trade ‘mons in Scarlet and Violet, special events like this are great for players who might not have played other games in the franchise. It allows them to catch rarer Pokémon that are otherwise locked to regions, and it would be cool if we could continue to have events featuring those rarer transfer-only Pokémon like Hisuian Voltorb.

In addition to the mystery ‘mon, Voltorb and Foonguss will have boosted Shiny odds for this mass outbreak event, so be on the lookout for blue Voltorb and purple Foongus. It’s unclear how rare the mystery Pokémon will be and if it’ll also have boosted Shiny rates, but just keep it in mind as you’re powering through Voltorb and Foongus outbreaks.

And don’t forget to tune into the Pokémon Presents on Feb. 27 at 8am CT.

Karli Iwamasa
