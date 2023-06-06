Scarlet and Violet HOME update finally lets Pokémon fans wrap up Pokédex milestone

After waiting months for Pokémon HOME to connect with Scarlet and Violet, some of the most dedicated Pokémon fans are now completing the National Pokédex.

As the franchise’s famous slogan states, you “Gotta Catch ‘em All” to fill out every single entry in the National Pokédex, which sounds like a near-impossible task with up to 1,010 Pokémon to collect these days.

Still, some players were up for the challenge and many have already started completing the ‘dex just days after after the big HOME update last week.

The convenient part is HOME’s National Pokédex will count Pokémon obtained from all different games including Pokémon Go, Legends: Arceus, and the other mainline games and remakes. So, if you’ve been catching Pokémon and transferring them to HOME for years, you have a lot less work to do compared to a new player starting fresh with Scarlet and Violet.

As a reward for their dedication, players who complete the National Pokédex are given a special “Original Color” Magearna.

Unlike the standard silver Magearna, the Original Color Magearna’s design is actually inspired by the iconic original red and white Poké Ball with some gold added in.

Many players are envious of those who’ve already managed to complete the dex, and some are even willing to trade their rarer Pokémon within the community to help others reach the impressive milestone.

As more players continue to fill out their National Pokédex in Scarlet and Violet, we’ll certainly be seeing more Orignal Color Magearna roaming around—a great sign fans are still enjoying the worthwhile challenge of “catching them all.”

