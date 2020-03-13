Pokémon HOME’s Magearna gift unlock now only requires you to complete the National Pokédex

Game Freak has pushed out a server-side fix for Pokémon HOME early this morning to finally mix a bug that involved missing challenges in some player’s games.

Additionally, Game Freak has finally fixed the issue revolving around the special Pokéball Magearna that once only unlocked to players who completed the full Pokédex. Now, players can unlock the special Pokémon by completing a full National Pokédex instead, which means you’ll have to catch a lot less Pokémon to get your hands on one.

Serebii Update: Pokémon HOME has pushed a fix for missing Challenges and potentially the Magearna gift. We're currently investigating reports so let us know if you now receive it https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/pC9kAQIbL9 — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) March 13, 2020

For instance, if you have all original 151 Pokémon on your Pokémon HOME Pokémon and complete the Kanto Pokédex, it should unlock Magearna for you moving forward. The same can be said if you complete the Johto, Hoenn, etc Pokédex.

The Magearna has been illuding players for some time since it was added to the game. The Pokémon arrives in your box once you unlock it with the ability Soul-Heart and is level 50. It knows the moves Fluer Cannon, Flash Cannon, Defense Curl, and Rest and will always be Mind Natured.