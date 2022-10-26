Rayquaza VMAX revealed from Pokémon TCG ‘Silver Tempest’

The launch of Pokémon TCG’s next set Silver Tempest is quickly approaching and now a new card has been revealed starring one of the most popular Pokémon there is.

Rayquaza VMAX has been revealed as it appears in the trainer gallery of Silver Tempest. This card not just stars the legendary Pokémon but also the trainer Zinnia, who debuted in Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire.

Image via The Pokémon Company

While this is the latest reveal, it is not the only Pokemon card we’ve seen so far from Silver Tempest. Previously, the stars of the set Lugia and Regieleki have been shown alongside other Pokémon such as Jirachi, Archeops, and Serperior, the last of which is getting a VSTAR form in Silver Tempest when the set releases.

Cards in the upcoming release have been taken from the Pokémon OCG sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger. As usual, not all of these cards will make their way to the West with Silver Tempest, but they will likely see the light of day before the transition into Scarlet and Violet sets of Pokémon TCG.

Collectors in the West won’t have long to wait before they can start adding Silver Tempest to their collection. Silver Tempest is set to arrive in stores on Nov. 11. We should see more cards revealed in the coming weeks.

If you’re wanting to get a better idea of what will be included in this set then you can check out Paradigm Trigger which launched in Japan last week.

All of the regular and secret rare cards in this OCG set can be found here.