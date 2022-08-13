Potential Legendary DLC, more Paradox Pokémon info compiled in Scarlet and Violet leaks

It seems the closer we get to the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet there are fewer secrets left in the game, as leaks continue to come forth and reveal information that has, thus far, proven to be reliable from a number of sources.

Over the last several days, new information about the Paradox Pokémon contained in each version of the upcoming titles, along with a little bit of context surrounding the Legendary Pokémon, Tera Pokémon, and potential DLC has appeared.

Starting with the Paradox Pokémon, it does appear that there are 14 total variants of this type spread evenly across both games. There will reportedly be seven from the past and seven from the future, along with some additional Pokémon that will tie into the mechanic or potentially be featured in DLC.

Image via the Pokémon Company

Based on riddles provided by leakers, we know most of the Pokémon that will receive these Paradox iterations, including that Donphan and Volcarona will seemingly get one for each game. Here are all of the details we currently know, at least based on the leaks.

Ancient Paradox Pokémon Jigglypuff Amoonguss Volcarona Salamence Donphan Misdreavus ???

Future Paradox Pokémon Delibird Gallade Volcarona Tyranitar Donphan Hariyama ???



Koraidon and Miraidon are also likely to be considered Paradox Pokémon, though it’s not known of what species or if they have a modern Pokémon equivalent. Additionally, Suicune and Virizion have also been hinted to have an Ancient and Future Paradox variant respectively, though it is currently noted as being potentially saved for DLC.

Other DLC content has also been hinted at in the form of the Terastal Phenomena, the new battle gimmick where Pokémon take on elements of crystals and can alter their typing to an extent. However, instead of just further delving into what makes a Tera Pokémon, it could tie into a third Legendary Pokémon that has yet to be revealed.

Image via the Pokémon Company

According to several leaks, the small face that appears on the main crystal when a Pokémon Terastallizes will link to that third Pokémon, which sounds like it will be more like Zygarde in that it will not play an active role in the main game’s story, but will likely be present in elements here and there.

As with all of these bigger leak dumps, there are a many smaller pieces of information that also dropped. Here is a recap for some of the key points; however, just remember that none of this information has been confirmed, and can’t be taken as fact until something is officially shown by Game Freak or The Pokémon Company.