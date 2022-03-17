Pokémon TCG: Pokémon Go expansion product release schedule revealed

The set will launch in two waves with the first including the bulk of its products.

Pokémon TCG is set to launch its Pokémon Go set in June and now fans know exactly what products will be launching at the start of the month, and which will be coming in a later bundle.

As reported by PokeBeach, there will be multiple waves of distribution for this upcoming Pokemon Go set, with the first taking place on Friday, July 1.

In wave one, fans can get their hands on Pokémon Go Elite Trainer Boxes, V Battle Decks, Premium Collection, Special Collections, Poke Ball Tins, and the Pokémon Go Collection.

The remaining products don’t yet have a release date so they will likely hit stores later in the month or in August. These products include Mimi Tins, regular Tins, Premier Deck Holder Collection, and Pin Collections.

Last week the full product lineup for this set was revealed, however, no specifics of their contents was shared. The set itself was revealed back at the beginning of February, but no details were shown with its announcement.

Right now, the card list for this special set has not been revealed, but this is expected to come closer to the set’s release. As the packaging shows, fans should expect a ton of Pokémon Go-inspired visuals when the set finally does launch.

Here is a list of the products coming in release wave one on July 1.