Pokémon TCG: Pokémon Go expansion product list revealed for July 1 release

The Pokémon Company previously announced that a special Pokémon Go and Pokémon TCG collaboration would be launching this summer. And now, the Pokémon Go set and all of its various products have been confirmed for a July 1 release.

In the initial reveal, no actual details were shared about the cards outside of what was visible on the packaging. This included Pokémon Go-inspired interactions and background, including a Larvitar eating a Razz Berry, a Poké Stop, an Aipom being buried under a pile of thrown Poké Balls, and a Blissey that looks like it’s acting as a raid boss.

Now, we have an idea of what products players can obtain for this crossover collaboration, though it does need to be noted that this is a special set, not a core release for the Pokémon TGC.

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon Go Elite Trainer Box

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon Go Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box Plus

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon Go Premium Collection

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon Go Special Collections

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon Go Collection

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon Go Tin

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon Go Poké Ball Tins

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon Go Mini Tins

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon Go V Battle Decks (including a bundle version)

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon Go Premier Deck Holder Collection

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon Go Pin Collections

Images for the Pokémon Go Special Collections were shared, though they are just teasers showing the team leaders from Pokémon Go—Candela, Blanche, and Spark—and their respective team’s collectible pin. The hidden card in each image is a Trainer Promo, which will likely feature the team leaders with unique art.

As noted by PokeBeach, this Pokémon Go collaboration being a special set means players will only be able to get Pokémon Go TCG packs in the following products since the packs won’t be sold in display boxes or individually in any official way.