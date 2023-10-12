Pokémon TCG is getting another special set in January and it could be full of Shinies

Who doesn't want something special to start the new year?

Everybody loves a special set and Pokémon TCG will be getting another one to kick off 2024, and it may even bring new Shiny Pokémon to the table too.

The first set of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet TCG next year will be another special release, according to PokéBeach. This expected expansion is set to arrive on Friday, Jan. 26, but it isn’t clear exactly what it will be called yet.

Given the timing of this release, it would seem perfect for the cards from Pokemon OCG’s Shiny Treasure set to land in this set. That means we can expect to see way more Shiny Pokémon joining the mix once it finally does release.

New cards aren’t all we’ll be getting with this set either; new bonuses are said to be appearing in products too. PokéBeach says, for the first time, we’ll be getting stickers included with blister products thanks to a new Sticker Collection Blister release. Included in this item are three booster packs, a promo card, and a sticker.

Alongside the new Scarlet and Violet product, you’ll get the same Elite Trainer Box and other items we’ve seen with past special sets such as Shining Fates. That means there will be no Pokémon booster boxes or individual packs.

Related Pokémon TCG finally brings the hammer down on counterfeit cards

Right now, we don’t have any confirmed cards for the set, nor do we for the Shiny Treasure release expected to arrive in Japan this December.

Given the name it seems like a given it will include new Shiny Pokémon as the franchise has a history of doing so. Two of the best examples of this are GX Ultra Shiny and Shiny Star V which both included reprinted cards but with Shiny twists.

There is still plenty of time before now and Jan. 26, 2024, so there’s no doubt we’ll be seeing some of what this special set has in store for fans in the coming months.

About the author