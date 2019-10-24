Pokémon Sword and Shield to reportedly introduce PC Link Box item

Pokémon fans, get ready to catch Pokémon to your heart’s desire. The franchise’s remote PC mechanic is returning in Pokémon Sword and Shield in the form of a new item called PC Link Box, according to Gamer.nl’s interview with Junichi Masuda and Shigeru Ohmori from Game Freak.

When players begin their adventure through the Galar region, they’ll receive an item called the PC Link Box, which will allow players to access the Pokémon storage center remotely. With Pokémon Sword and Shield’s Wild Area as large as it is, players will be able to find a vast array of Pokémon wondering around the terrain. And with the PC Link Box, players can capture as many species as they can without having to run back to a Pokémon Center to exchange party Pokémon out for newly captured ones.

The remote PC feature made its debut in the Pokémon: Let’s Go series. Players could access the storage system from anywhere at any time from the party menu. Parties still consisted of six Pokémon each, but individual Pokémon could be swapped out for another from the PC whenever players wanted to rearrange their parties.

Related: CoroCoro reveals the full Wild Area map in Pokémon Sword and Shield

This remote PC access will also serve as the only way players will be able to level up one Pokémon at a time. Pokémon Sword and Shield are bringing back the EXP Share by default, but players won’t have a way to turn the item off. That means if players want to level up only one Pokémon, they’ll need to place other Pokémon in the PC so they won’t automatically gain additional experience points at the end of every battle.

Pokémon Sword and Shield release worldwide on Nov. 15.